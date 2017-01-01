YWCA to host fitness center open house

PIQUA – Find out how to get fit for the new year at the YWCA Fitness Open House on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 6-7:30 p.m. The open house will feature use of equipment, various fitness classes offered, a mini health fair, massages, refreshments and door prizes.

In addition to learning about the equipment in the fitness center, a mini health fair will feature representatives from The American Cancer Society, Premier Health UVMC, Health Partners Free Clinic, GIVE medical ministry, A Matter of Balance, National Alliance on Mental Illness, The New Path, Inc., Samaritan Behavioral Health and Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services.

“This is a unique opportunity for those attending to speak with representatives and pick up information that might benefit them or those they know,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director.

The YWCA also offers Zumba classes with instructor Amanda Fuller on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., as well as Yoga on Mondays from 6:15-7 p.m. and Cardio Yoga on Wednesdays from 6:15-7 p.m. Both Yoga classes are instructed by Katie Nardecchia.

The Wild Walking Women meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. to walk at the mall or the bike path. Joan Beck and Nancy Hirby serve as facilitators for the WWW. Dea Davis also leads a Healthy Moves class on Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon with an emphasis on improving balance.

“The open house will also feature massages by Carrie from ‘Carried Away,’” said Emily Brookhart, YWCA Health Education Committee chairperson.

Refreshments will be provided and door prizes given at the open house which is open to the public with no charge.

“You won’t want to miss this opportunity to treat yourself to a fun night and learn how you can improve your personal health and begin an exercise program at the same time!” said Brookhart.

“The Health Education Committee at the YWCA is committed to providing programs and activities to empower women to a healthy lifestyle. Our mini health fair and open house will introduce women of all ages to a variety of ways to a healthier you.”

Inclement weather date for the open house will be Thursday, Jan. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m.

For more information, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.