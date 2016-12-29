You’re Invited

Program teaches money management

COVINGTON — Attend the More Than Money Matters® educational series, created by Thrivent Financial. Hosted by Mark Reedy and Spencer Peltier, this five-part interactive money management program provides easy-to-use tools and information to help you manage your money and work toward your goals by.

The free program will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday evenings, Jan. 2 through Jan. 30, at Fields of Grace Worship Center, 326 E. Troy Pike, Covington. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and childcare will be provided.

There will also be a session where a Thrivent Financial representative will be available to answer any questions.

To register, call Vanessa Tipps at (937) 573-4282.

African Children’s Choir to perform

PIQUA — The African Children’s Choir will perform at Piqua Baptist Church, located at 1402 W. High St. in Piqua, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.

The African Children’s Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances. The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional Spirituals and Gospel favorites.

Concerts are free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.

Music for Life (The parent organization for The African Children’s Choir) works in seven African countries such as, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. MFL has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. MFL purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on education.

The African Children’s Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The Choir has also had the honor of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith, and other inspirational performers!

No tickets, donations welcome.

For more information, Piqua Baptist Church can be contacted at (937) 773-4583. More information about the African Children’s Choir can be found on their website at www.africanchildrenschoir.com

Sword Swallower talks individuality at Lifetree

TROY — Identifying and applying unique gifts and abilities will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.

The program, titled “Be Yourself…Everyone Else Is Taken,” features a filmed interview with Dan Meyer, a professional sword swallower who holds multiple Guinness World Records.

During the program, participants will have the opportunity to discuss the unique gifts and abilities they possess and how they can use them for good.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located inside St John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy. Use the Canal Street door for entrance to the café or the Walnut Street ramp for the handicapped entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Pat Robinson at (937) 405-7375 or [email protected]

Share-A-Meal planned

TROY — First United Church of Christ’s Share-A-Meal will be on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This program is one of our ways of reaching out to the community by providing warm nourishing meals to anyone wishing to participate, while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. We will be serving ham, beans, cornbread, a dessert and beverages.

Our monthly Share-A-Meal Program is on the first Saturday of every month and is located at 120 S. Market St., the corner of S. Market St. and Canal St. Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance where we are handicapped accessible. Come join us the first Saturday of each month. All Are Welcome At The Table!