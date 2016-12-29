Beating the weather

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Tom Lillicrap, Erik Meyer, and Billy Queen, of Lillicrap Timber and Mulch and Lumberjacks Tree Service clear trees and brush from an old railroad siding near Hartzell Hardwoods on Wednesday. The crew was taking advantage of the clear day before several days of expected rain and snow arrive.
