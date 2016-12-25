Posted on by

Every penny counts

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Seanna Jones, 6, of Versailles drops a donation in the Salvation Army kettle manned by David Pope at the Big Lots store in Piqua on Christmas Eve. As shoppers flocked to area stores seeking last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve, local Salvation Army volunteers were accepting donations in their ongoing efforts to assist those in need.


