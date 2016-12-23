Injuries minor in rollover crash

TROY – A pair of teenagers escaped serious injury when their minvan crashed on Washington Road, north of Eldean Road around 10 p.m.

According to witnesses, the van was northbound on Washington Road when the driver drifted off the right side of the road, over corrected then went off the left side, rolling several times before landing on its side.

One of the teens complained of back pain and was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Troy medics to be checked out.

It was raining at the time of the crash.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the crash.