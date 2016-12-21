Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Eight students at Springcreek Primary School got to eat a McDonald’s lunch with Principal Connie Strehle on Wednesday. The girls earned Piqua Bucks and chose to have lunch with their principal as part of Positive Behavior Intervention System at the school. The girls all displayed behavior traits of being kind, responsible, and respectful.
