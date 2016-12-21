Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: There was a report of a gas drive-off at the Marathon station on W. Water Street on Dec. 16 at 1:45 p.m. The suspect was reportedly identified by police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A complainant reported that his fuel line was cut while he was at work on Industry Park Drive overnight sometime between Dec. 15-16.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of kids ringing doorbells and running off in the area of Madison and Nicklin avenues on Dec. 16 at around 9 p.m. Several juveniles were located in the area and denied ringing doorbells, saying that several other juveniles ran off in the other direction. The juveniles were identified and released.

ICY WEATHER: There were approximately 14 accidents and eight assist motorist incidents reported due to icy weather conditions between the evening of Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. Flares were placed in the roadway during one incident on Echo Lake Drive on Dec. 17 at around 7:20 a.m. to alert other drivers of the hazardous conditions.

Police also assisted on a squad call on Britton Drive on Dec. 17 at 12:15 a.m. due to the squad getting stuck on an icy hill.

ASSIST SQUAD: There was a report of a possible overdose on Manier Avenue on Dec. 17 at 1:41 p.m. The officers assisted the squad with speaking to the subject, who reportedly admitted to doing heroin. The subject did not want to go the hospital. Officers advised the subject to seek treatment through the Miami County Recovery Council.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a disturbance at a residence on Washington Avenue on Dec. 17 at approximately 2:20 p.m. Two women were charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly fighting.

There was a report of a large physical disturbance on South Street on Dec. 18 at around 3 a.m. Several parties left before the officer arrived.

There was a report of approximately 20 subjects outside of Mulligan’s Pub fighting on Dec. 18 at around 10:45 p.m. Several subjects left and another subject went back inside the bar before officer arrival. The bar manager did not report seeing anyone fighting.

SUSPICIOUS: A subject on E. Main Street reported someone possibly tampering with their mail on Dec. 17. An envelope appeared to have been opened at some point in transport.

By Sam Wildow

