Commission approves year-end items

PIQUA — After discussing the possibility of increasing fees for water and wastewater rates, the Piqua City Commission approved a number of year-end items during their meeting Tuesday evening.

The biggest approved purchase was that of property and liability insurance from Miami Valley Risk Management Association for a cost not to exceed $287,729, which is less than the city paid in 2016. The amount is based upon a formula and claims history. The city has been a member since 2002.

“We are in a period where we’re seeing some relief in benefit,” City Attorney Stacy Wall said.

Wall also said that Miami Valley Risk Management Association also offers rebates when the city closes out a loss year, explaining that the city receives back a percentage of what they paid into the fund with each of their claims.

The commission also approved acquiring cleaning services for cleaning the municipal building, including offices and commission chambers, from Master Maintenance for total annual cost of $27,279.

“Master Maintenance has the best price, good references, and has successfully been cleaning the underground facility for several months,” Finance Director Cynthia Holtzapple said.

In regard to the Piqua Power System, the city manager was approved to apply for city membership to the city’s wholesale power supply provider, American Municipal Power, Inc., (AMP) at a cost of $75,000. The city also participates in the development of long-term generation assets by AMP, including the Prairie State Energy Campus, Fremont Energy Center, and several hydroelectric projects.

“We’re very ingrained with American Municipal Power,” Ed Krieger, director of the Piqua Power System, said. “All of our power generating resources and purchases and how power is transmitted to the city of Piqua through our regional transmission organization as well as a number of training services and safety programs are all handled through our relationship with American Municipal Power.”

The commission then approved retaining the services of Cooperative Response Center, Inc., to provide customer call answering and dispatch services for the Piqua Power System at a cost of $30,000.

The commission also retained the consulting and engineering services of Sawvel and Associates for the Piqua Power System at a cost not to exceed $60,000. Sawvel and Associates is expected to complete the following initiatives:

• Update long-range (2017-2026) business plan

• Evaluate market power purchases

• Evaluate AMP generation opportunities

• Provide consulting and engineering on additional items as needed

The commission also approved city employees purchasing fuel oil as needed for city vehicles and use in 2017, at a budgeted amount of $75,000.

Resolutions authorizing the city manager to enter into collective bargaining agreements with union employees, including firefighters, were also approved, along with ordinances making appropriations for the city and resolutions authorizing transfers of cash from the general fund to other funds for the fiscal years 2016 and 2017.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

