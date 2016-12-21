Kiwanis meetings slated

PIQUA — The Piqua Kiwanis Club has scheduled the following meetings for January:

Jan. 4: “F45 Training”—a 45-minute workout with functional training with Holly Trombley

Jan. 11: “The American Red Cross of Northern Miami Valley” with Lynne Gump, executive director

Jan. 18: “K-Kids from Washington Primary School” with Niki Watson, club adviser

Jan. 25: “Miami County Parks Celebrate 50 Years” with Scott Myers, executive director

Kiwanis meetings are open to the public. Luncheon and meetings take place at noon on Wednesdays at their new location — Grace Methodist Church, 9411 North U.S. 25, in Piqua.

Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

Pesticide workshop offered

TROY — The OSU Extension-Miami County office will offer a workshop at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 to help participants prepare for the private pesticide applicator examination at the Hobart Center for Local Government at 510 Water St., Troy. The workshop will cover topics specifically to prepare for the core section of the pesticide exam. Anyone who uses restricted-use pesticides on his or her own land or rented land and produces an agricultural commodity should be licensed.

This workshop will cover the basics of pesticide applications, reading the label, pesticide safety, principles of pest control, formulations, environmental protection, personal protective equipment, safe storage and Ohio rules and regulations.

Pre-registration is required by Jan. 13 and is $10 per person. Late registrations will be $25 per person. To register, contact the OSU Extension office at (937) 440-3945 with a credit card or by mailing a check payable to OSU Extension to 201 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373. Cash, credit or checks are also accepted in person in the office Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact Amanda Bennett at [email protected] with questions or visit miami.osu.edu/events.