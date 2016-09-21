Fire damage minimal

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Officer Todd Voskuhl extinguishes a fire on the porch of a home at the intersection of Park Ave. and Madison Ave. on Wednesday afternoon. Piqua Fire Department was dispatched the former Chick House building on the report of smoke coming from the roof around 4 p.m. Police officers arrived first and discovered burning material on the porch. Officer Voskuhl, armed with a fire extinguisher, doused the blaze before it could spread. Piqua firefighters made entry in to an upstairs apartment to check out the smoke that was still coming from under the eves of the building. A fire investigator from the Piqua Fire Department is looking into the cause of the fire. There were no injuries.

