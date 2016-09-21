Man sought after alleged break-in

PIQUA — A warrant was issued on Tuesday after the suspect was reportedly caught climbing into a home last week.

Brooks M. Smith, 20, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony attempted burglary. According to Piqua police reports, a resident reportedly found Smith climbing in through a window at a residence on Park Avenue last Friday morning. The resident believed that he had possibly been breaking into the home during the day while she was at work and staying in the house. The resident also reported that a toddler bed was missing from the home.

An officer checked the area after the incident, but Smith was unable to be located. He was wearing a black t-shirt at the time of the event. Smith is also believed to be homeless.

Last October, Smith was sentenced to two years of community control for fourth-degree felony forgery and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was also found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor theft in July for reportedly stealing from Walmart in June. He was fined $250.

In other news:

• A drug-sniffing K9 unit from the Ohio State Highway Patrol uncovered suspected drugs after a traffic stop on Monday.

Johnathan I.R. Reineke, 26, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, and fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools after a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Reineke was in on Interstate 75 near milepost 80 in Staunton Township. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the vehicle was repeatedly crossing the white lane lines on the right side of the road as well as following too closely behind a commercial vehicle.

The trooper requested a K9 to the scene after the occupants appeared nervous and were unable to provide specific details about from where they were driving. According to court records, the K9 unit indicated the scent of drugs near Reineke. Reineke was searched. Suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and drug abuse items like a syringe and metal pipe were reportedly found on him. The suspected crack cocaine recovered was less than one gram.

Reineke admitted to being in recovery from addiction, according to court records. He was also reportedly argumentative and began hitting his head on a wall after being taken into custody.

Reineke is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on a total of $7,500 bond. A preliminary hearing for Reineke is scheduled for Sept. 27.

• There was a report of a disturbance on South Wayne Street last Friday at approximately 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the officer reportedly found a man and a woman on top of two women physically punching the women. The two aggressors did not stop after the officer instructed them to, according to Piqua police reports. The officer noted that the man “had to be tased for the safety of the victim.”

In connection with this incident, Jacob C. Kinney, 21, of Piqua, and Shaneek N. Hall, 25, of Piqua, were each charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault. They each spent the weekend in the Miami County Jail before being released on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Pre-trial conferences for Kinney and Hall are scheduled for Nov. 2.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336

