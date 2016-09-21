Casstown resident takes top prize in exhibit

PIQUA — Kathy A. Moore of Casstown was the big winner at the Piqua Arts Council’s recent 24th Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition, with her “Self Portrait Drawing Still Life” taking Best of Show, an award sponsored by Allisten Manor’s Flower Box.

The exhibit, sponsored by Hartzell Propeller, Jackson Tube Service, Mullenbrock and Associates, and Koverman, Staley, Dickerson Insurance, is on display at Apple Tree Gallery on the second floor during regular hours.

Juror Jennifer McNutt, curator of contemporary art at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in Indianapolis, was charged with selecting the winners of the over $4,000 in prize money.

“Jennifer was an excellent judge. You want a judge that has their own criteria and then sticks to it. One of the words she used frequently while judging was ‘quirky,’” said Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “She wanted to find things that were outside of the traditional and challenged the viewers understanding.”

The first place awards were sponsored by Piqua Pizza Supply Company, Beppo Uno and Harmony Systems. First place in drawing went to Jim Moore for his pastel “Thalia’s Eyes”; watercolor’s first place award went to Marsha Elliott for “Back Country Lane”; first in oil and acrylic went to Barbara Barruthers for her oil painting “Last Snow”; and first in photography went to Robin Hungerford for “The Light of the Sea.” In the three-dimensional category, Kyleen Greene took the award for “Sybarite,” a mixed media sculpture, and Michelle Geissbuhler’s “You Had to Start Somewhere” rounded out the first place finishers in the miscellaneous category.

Second place awards were sponsored by Eagle Printing and Graphics. In drawing, Joann Davenport’s scratchboard “Mysti” took home the award; for watercolors, Leonard Williams received the award for his work “Teton Mt. Stream”; the oil and acrylic category saw Birdie Abele take the award for “Vice is Nice”; in photography, “Roxy” by Jeff Doseck nabbed the award; for three-dimensional works, Jim Delange’s twisted blown glass sculpture “Reach” won the award; and in the miscellaneous category, Evie Mahrt won the award for “Poems From the Past.”

Third place award sponsors were Adam & Eve, Keith & Nancy Luce, Jamison & Yannucci Funeral Home, Soaks-N-Suds Car Wash, James & Cheryl Burkhardt, Heartland Federal Credit Union and Mark Reedy & Spencer Peltier at Thrivent Financial. Awards went to Annie King for “Grandma Leighninger” in drawing; Kathy Moeller for “Shadows & Reflections” in watercolor; “Rhythm & Blues” by Mary Baker Koch in oil and acrylics; and “Summer Evening Palette” by Frederick Tolley in photography. The three-dimensional award went to Tom Emerine for his ceramic platter “Splash,” and the miscellaneous third place award went to Anna Fisher for “I Can See Forever.”

Several special awards were also given out. The Piqua Public Library’s Purchase Awards went to Jan Lendino for “Mountain Glow”; Sandra Kraack for “Snap, Krackel and Pop”; Janet Butsch for “Geothermal Repose”; and Jim Moore for “Thalia’s Eyes.”

These works will go to the Piqua Public Library’s permanent collection at the end of the exhibition.

The Michelle Award, given to the best portrait of a child, went to Edward Wilson for his pointalism piece “Artist.” The Ceramics Award for outstanding work in pottery went Rick Paldino for his work “Large Bucket, Sager Fired with Hand Carved Handle.” The Thelma Anderson Outstanding Piqua Artist Award went to Alice Jacomet for her body of work in the exhibition.

The final special award will be awarded at the end of the exhibit and will be chosen by the viewers of the exhibit. The People’s Choice Award will go to the artist whose work receives the most votes. Visitors to the exhibit should pick up a ballot at the entry table, write the number of their favorite work on it, and turn the ballot into the bowl on the same table. Visitors should only vote once for a particular work of art, but are encouraged to vote for more than one work if they are having trouble choosing.

The 24th Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition will be open to the public until Oct. 1, during normal Apple Tree Gallery hours. Anyone wishing to purchase a work of art from the exhibit should contact Knepper at (937) 773-9630.

