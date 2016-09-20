Judge denies ILC for ex-radio personality

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt denied former 700 AM-WLW radio personality Lisa M. Wells, 38, a motion for a treatment in-lieu of conviction charge on Monday.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Wells on Jan. 25, on Interstate 75 near Piqua for expired registration. According to court records, the trooper also noted that Wells was weaving in her lane and even crossing the lines on each side of her lane. The trooper reportedly saw pills in plain view before searching the vehicle and finding oxycodone, alprazolam (also known as Xanax), amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Wells is an attorney and radio personality from West Chester. She was charged with two counts of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, one of which has been dismissed. She was also charged with an OVI, which has also been dismissed. She appeared with her attorney Scott Davies and Brian Penick. Wells was a call-in guest on the Bill Cunningham Show on 700 AM-WLW.

Judge Pratt noted that Wells gave statements in her various drug treatment assessments which gave a variety of dates that she last abused opiates prior to seeking treatment last month. Judge Pratt noted that Wells was in violation of the terms and conditions of her bond with her admission of continuing to use opiates while out on bond.

In the two hour long hearing, Wells submitted a 121-page treatment plan and documentation from Wells’ treatment center of Beckett Springs. Wells’ attorney Penick did note there were several statements from doctors that he and Wells were challenging including a report of a positive drug test. Wells claims she was never informed of the positive drug test by the treatment facility.

Wells also failed to attend group sessions and was found to be apathetic during therapy sessions at the center. According to one of the assessments from which Judge Pratt noted, a doctor removed Wells from a session due to her “sarcastic ” statements made during a group session.

The case will continue in Miami County Common Pleas Court. No final pre-trial date was set on Monday.

Wells charged with felony drug possession