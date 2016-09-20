Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

HIT SKIP: An unknown driver of a red truck reportedly hit two parked cars on North College Street on Sept. 16 at 9:20 p.m.

There was a report of a hit skip crash on Park Avenue on Sept. 16 at 10:36 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a man riding a motorcycle around the block on Virginia Street allegedly attempting to start a fight with another adult male on Sept. 17 at 12:05 a.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of an intoxicated man causing problems at numerous businesses downtown on Sept. 17 at 12:16 a.m. “He was warned for disorderly conduct and advised to leave the area,” according to police reports. The man reportedly refused and was arrested for disorderly conduct.

A man was reportedly refusing to leave Lucky’s Bar on North Main Street on Sept. 17 at 1 a.m. He was warned for disorderly conduct and reportedly continued acting disorderly. David L. Arnett, 32, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

A woman was helping cars get around a traffic accident by directing traffic until an officer arrived when a subject reportedly pulled up to the woman and “began screaming profanity at her” and “telling her she was not a cop” in the area of McKinley and Covington avenues on Sept. 17 at around 4 p.m. The subject was stopped and warned not to yell at someone helping to get traffic around an accident.

A woman was reportedly refusing to leave 311 Drafthouse on North Main Street on Sept. 17 at 9:24 p.m. She was located and trespassed from the bar.

There was a report of an intoxicated woman causing problems in the are of East High and North Main streets on Sept. 17 at 10:12 p.m. The woman was given a ride home.

MENACING: A customer allegedly threatened to hit and run over an employee at Speedway on Covington Avenue on Sept. 17 at 12:14 a.m.

DISTURBANCE: A woman allegedly slapped one woman and assaulted another at a residence on Haverhill Drive on Sept. 17 at around 5 a.m. Shaneek N. Hall, 25, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A beverage cooler at the Clark gas station on North Sunset Drive was reportedly damaged sometime overnight between Sept. 16-17.

FOUND PROPERTY: A wallet was found on West Grant Street on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. An officer was unable to locate the owner of the wallet, and it was placed into police property.

An ID card and other cash cards were found at BikeFest near the Piqua Public Library on West High Street on Sept. 17 at 6:23 p.m. They were placed into police property.

THEFT: An out-of-state caller reported a firearm stolen from a residence on South Downing Street while the caller was visiting at that residence between Sept. 17-18.

Items were reported stolen from a vehicle on Gordon Street sometime overnight between Sept. 17-18.

SUSPICIOUS: A subject was reportedly seen possibly breaking into a vehicle on Gordon Street on Sept. 18 at 5:15 a.m. The suspect allegedly flashed a black pistol at a witness. The suspect was reportedly a male, wearing blue jean shorts, a blue or black hooded jacket with two white pin stripes, a green backpack, and a skull-type bandana over his mouth.

