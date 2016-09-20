Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

OVERDOSE: The was a male subject found not breathing at a residence on Wood Street on Sept. 16 at 7:30 a.m. The squad resuscitated the subject with Narcan. He reportedly “admitted to using heroin earlier and had overdosed,” according to police reports.

PARKING COMPLAINT: Piqua Harley Davidson reported that a vehicle had been in their lot for two days on Sept. 16. It was not a vehicle that had been reported stolen. They were advised that they could have it towed.

THEFT: A victim reported that he believed his ex-wife sold his vehicle without his permission while he was in jail. He reported it on Sept. 16. He claimed his ex-wife broke into his home and stole a safe with the keys and title to the vehicle on Camp Street sometime between Aug. 29 and Sept. 14.

A theft of utilities was reported on Washington Avenue on Sept. 16 at 10:50 a.m. An electric meter the was supposed to be off was reportedly turned back on.

A subject reported his cell phone was taken from inside a classroom at Edison Community College sometime between Sept. 15-16.

A complainant reported that a father and his 17-year-old daughter left a business at the mall without paying after getting the juvenile’s ears pierced.

FRAUD: A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at Dominos on North Sunset Drive on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. It was turned over as evidence.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a former employee calling and making threats to a business on East Ash Street on Sept. 16 at 11:10 a.m. The former employee was contacted and trespassed from the business.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of a 10-year-old female student at Piqua Central Intermediate School who “lost control and began assaulting students and staff” on Sept. 16 at 12:35 p.m. The student was under control upon officer arrival and was released to her parents.

AGENCY ASSIST: A female subject slipped and fell on a stand on Indian Trails on Sept. 16 at 7:26 p.m. The fall reportedly caused a laceration above her left eye. She was transported to UVMC.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of something that sounded like shots being fired in an alley on South Wayne Street on Sept. 16 at 8:22 p.m. Officers found subjects in the alley moving out from a house, but they denied shooting any weapons. They said they heard shots from possibly a few blocks away.

BURGLARY: A resident reported that his lawn mower was stolen out of his garage on Scott Street on Sept. 16 at 8:50 p.m.

MENACING: Three kids reported that an unknown man “told them to stop playing around his vehicle or he was going to get his gun out and shoot them” on South Main Street on Sept. 16 at 9 p.m., according to police reports.

FOUND PROPERTY: An Ohio driver’s license was picked up at BikeFest in the area of East Water and North Main streets on Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. An officer was unable to make contact with the owner.

