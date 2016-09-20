Run for the Rails planned

BRADFORD — The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum will be hosting its fifth annual “Run for the Rails” 5K run/walk on Saturday, Oct. 8. All activities will be held at the Bradford Church of the Brethren Refinery Coffee House located at the corner of Miami Avenue and Oakwood Street in Bradford.

There will be a kids’ one-mile fun run at 8 a.m. with same-day registration and a $2 fee, plus prizes for all participants.

The 5K event will start at 8:30 a.m. sharp, rain or shine, no refunds. Same-day registration will be from 7-7:45 a.m. Register on line at speedy-feet.com and visit the museum website, bradfordrrmuseum.org or call (937) 570-6142 for more information.

The pre-registration deadline is Sept. 23, with a $20 entry fee that includes an event t-shirt. After Sept. 23, the fee is $15, with no t-shirt.

There will be top three male/female award winners in 14 divisions, top male/female and team overall awards. There also will be free breakfast, refreshments, and great door prizes following the event.

All proceeds will benefit the museum capital improvement fund.