Straight from the art

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Art patrons stroll through the 2nd floor of the Apple Tree Gallery in Piqua on Tuesday afternoon to look at the many works of art on display with the 24th annual Piqua Fire Art Exhibition of the Piqua Arts Council. The artworks will be on display through September 30 at 405 North Main Street.

“Mysti”, a drawing by Jim Moore earned First Place in its category at the Piqua Arts Council’s 24th annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition. It is seen through the handle of a large ceramic bucket by Rick Paldino. Paldino’s large bucket won the Ceramics award for three-dimensional art.