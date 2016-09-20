Team building workshop offered at Edison

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s Academy for Community Leadership in partnership with The Paul G. Duke Foundation will present the second of a three session Fall Mini Series geared toward strengthening not-for-profit organizations by providing quality educational and training opportunities on Wednesday, October 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua campus.

The Team Building by Temperament workshop will help leaders overcome the challenge of creating and managing a team with a diverse background and style without creating an environment of constant conflict.

The workshop will provide participants with the tools to assess their leadership style and help communicate that style to colleagues and coworkers. Those in attendance will also develop core competencies in utilizing the strengths of a variety of leadership characteristics.

Leading the session is Dr. Doreen Larson, President of Edison State Community College. Dr. Larson has provided leadership and conflict management workshops to businesses such as Lincoln Electric, Hazen Paper, Steris Corp., along with educational organizations. She has published research on Myers-Briggs Personality and Keirsey Temperament assessments related to supervisory training.

The cost to participate is $15 per person and includes lunch. Registration is preferred by Oct. 7 to ensure a seat. Registration may be completed online by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/miniseries or by contacting Julie Slattery at 778-7805 or emailing [email protected]

Leib Lurie of Kids Read Now will present the final mini series event, “The Right Technology Can Keep You Alive, The Wrong Technology Can Kill You” on Nov. 9.