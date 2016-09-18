Redesign of Lock 9 Park on agenda

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be voting on design services to redesign Lock 9 Park during their next meeting Tuesday evening.

The contract will be with Gamble Associates Architecture and Urban Planning, which completed the initial phase of the design development process for the redevelopment of that area on the riverfront. According to the staff report, they have extensive knowledge and understanding of the proposed improvements.

The redesign of Lock 9 Park is to make it a “signature public space” in the downtown, which is one of the key actions in the Piqua Riverfront District Development Strategy. The cost is not to exceed $124,500.

The commission will also being holding the second reading of an ordinance that will amend the city code in reference to taxicabs. In particular, the ordinance updates the language in the city code to reflect changes in the state law that address companies like Uber and Lyft. City Attorney Stacy Wall previously said that the state is regulating brands like Uber separately from other taxicab companies and that this ordinance was not inspired by any incident in the city.

The current legislation that the city has is also outdated. This ordinance updates definitions of what qualifies as a taxicab or a transportation network company. A license will also be required to operate a taxicab or similar entity, and the city will issue them.

The commission will later vote on approving tax rates for the city as determined by the Miami County Budget Commission.

The commission will also read a resolution of appreciation for the public service of Roger Wehrman, who has retired as substation and generation manager with the Piqua Power System after 30 years of working with the city.

