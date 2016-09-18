FFA members attend conference

CASSTOWN — On Saturday, Sept. 17, nine Miami East-MVCTC FFA Greenhands attended the 2016 State Greenhand Conference hosted by the Versailles FFA Chapter.

The theme was “First Down and Life To Go,” and the conference offered workshops for the first-year agricultural education students to learn about opportunities in the FFA, setting goals, developing communication skills, and working in teams. Additionally, attendees rotated through various Career Development Events that FFA members can get involved in during their FFA membership.

Presenters for the conference included sessions by Sydney Snider, national FFA officer from Ohio; Matthew Klopfenstein, national FFA officer candidate; Mary Buehler, Ohio State FFA president; Meredith Oglesby, Ohio State FFA vice president; Josie Montoney, Ohio State FFA secretary; Lauren Grover, Ohio State FFA reporter; Ryan Matthews, vice president at large; Maggie Hovermale, vice president at large; Kameron Rinehart, vice president at large; Trisha Seckel, vice president at large.

The participants enjoyed the opportunity to meet FFA members from across the state of Ohio and learn more about FFA. More than 450 members were in attendance.

In the canned food drive competition, Miami East placed first and earned decorated cupcakes.

Those attending the 2016 Ohio FFA Greenhand Conference from Miami East included Brandi Abner, Elizabeth Bair, Madison Calvert, Luke Gilliland, Megan Honeyman, Saige Lacey, Anna Puthoff, Brailyn Tarcea and Aliegha Ulsh.