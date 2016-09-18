BikeFest successful in spite of rain

PIQUA — The sounds of motorcycles and music filled the air in Piqua over the weekend as the third annual Piqua BikeFest took place in the downtown area and at Piqua Harley-Davidson.

Vistors came out in force to attend the event that had to deal with some rain issues on Saturday.

The event kicked off on Friday afternoon with a welcome from Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds. Although skies were threatening, Friday saw large crowds and plenty of entertainment at both venues.

Main Street in Piqua was lined with motorcycles for several blocks as motorcyclists from the area and surrounding states made what is rapidly becoming an annual pilrimage to one of the premier events in the mid-west.

The event, sponsored in part by Thunder Roads Ohio, drew thousands of motorcycles and enthusiasts to Piqua this weekend. They were not to be disappointed. A number of bands took the stage on both days, entertaining guests with a variety of music.

Headlining performers for BikeFest were rock vocalist Jasmine Cain on Friday, and Danny Koker, known for the TV reality show “Counting Cars,” on Saturday. Koker also is the frontman for Vegas rockers Count’s 77.

Harley-Davidson brought a “tethered” motorcycle that gave novices and the curious an opporunity to sit astride a motorcyle, rev the engine, and cycle through the gears. The display was one of the most popular at the BikeFest event.

Saturday saw rain, sometimes very heavy, dampen the streets around the event but it did not dampen the spirts of many die-hard BikeFest-ers. Vendors continued to do business in betwee downpours and fans sometimes took shelter under vendor tents.

By late afternoon, the rains moved out and the stage was opened for bands to begin playing.

The music and the dryer conditions acted as a magnet, filling the streets with thousands of fans.

In addition to being an annual event, BikeFest is also a non-profit organization. Proceeds go toward helping area businesses and organizations. Previous beneficiaries include Greene Street United Methodist Church, the Bethany Center, RCND-Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, Piqua Munch Bunch, Piqua Parents as Teachers, Ohio Troopers Caring, Friends of the Piqua Parks, the Piqua Salvation Army and Piqua Neighborhood Improvement, Inc.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A crowd begins to gather in downtown Piqua on Saturday afternoon as the rain stops and bands take the stage during BikeFest 2016. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_091716mju_bikefest1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call A crowd begins to gather in downtown Piqua on Saturday afternoon as the rain stops and bands take the stage during BikeFest 2016. BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0358.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0360.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0362.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0363.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0369.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0384.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0430.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0458.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0460.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0487.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0489.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0497.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0502.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1056.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1061.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1065.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1067.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1069.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1074.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1078.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1082.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1087.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1088.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1092.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1095.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1100.jpg BikeFest 2016 BikeFest 2016 http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_1121.jpg BikeFest 2016

By Mike Ullery [email protected]

Reach Mike Ullery at (937) 451-3335. Belinda M. Paschal contributed to this story; she can be reached at (937) 451-3341.

Reach Mike Ullery at (937) 451-3335. Belinda M. Paschal contributed to this story; she can be reached at (937) 451-3341.