Historical walking tours planned

PIQUA — The Piqua Tourism Council, in cooperation with the Local History department of the Piqua Public Library and Mainstreet Piqua have teamed up to offer a series of historical walking tours of Piqua and the next tours will be held this month and next.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10:30 a.m. a tour will be given of Forest Hill Cemetery. The tour begins at the main Broadway Street entrance at the office. Opened in 1868, Forest Hill gradually absorbed all but two area cemeteries. The winding paths pass gentle hills, trees and natural growth that induce a sense of peace and tranquility. Civil War monuments, markers of artistic beauty and tombstones marking disasters and sorrow make this an interesting tour and a great break from a long day of travel. Guides will provide interesting stories and poignant memories from more than 150 years of community history.

The final tour will focus on the Fountain Park Area and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The tour begins at the main (center) entrance of Fountain Park. The walking tour will explore the history of Fountain Park, Chautauqua and Hance Pavilion. Many of the Queen Anne Style homes were built to take advantage of the natural beauty of the park. This will be a gentle walk that is generally ADA-compliant.

Tickets are available for the tours at $5 each. Tickets can be purchased at the Mainstreet Piqua office at 326 N. Main St. The tours will be led by Piqua historian Jim Oda.

Call Mainstreet Piqua at (937) 773-9355 for additional information.