Traffic stop uncovers large amount of pot

PIQUA — A traffic stop on Interstate 75 yielded a find of more thanr 1,000 grams of raw bud marijuana this week.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on two men from Kentucky on a following too close violation near mile marker 82 on Wednesday at approximately 9:10 a.m. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the trooper detected the smell of raw marijuana. The trooper also noted that the men appeared to be “overly nervous.”

The trooper conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. He reportedly found multiple bags and jars of raw bud marijuana in a duffel bag in the vehicle. The seized marijuana was later weighed and found to be 1,118 grams. The vehicle that the men were in was also towed.

Charles Thomas Jr., 43, of Jackson, Ky., and Clarence D. Ritchie Jr., 45, of Jackson, Ky., were each charged with third-degree felony possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools in connection with this incident.

They were each arraigned on Thursday. Their total bonds were each set at $40,000. They both posted surety bond on Friday. Preliminary hearings for each of them are scheduled for Sept. 22.

A woman is in jail after reportedly being caught selling heroin.

Teri L. Stambaugh, 49, was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail on Friday on three counts of fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs. Stambaugh was transferred to the Miami County Jail from the Allen County Jail.

Charges were originally filed in August and a warrant was filed for her arrest. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Stambaugh was caught selling drugs on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue in Piqua on three separate occasions in January 2015.

Stambaugh is currently awaiting arraignment.

