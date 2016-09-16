Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: A license plate was reported stolen off a vehicle on Camp Street between Sept. 4-10.

A car radio was reported stolen from a vehicle on Covington Avenue sometime between Sept. 10-12.

A subject reportedly attempted to steal a television from Walmart on Sept. 13 at 8:36 a.m. He fled on foot and was not located. Levi A. Adkins, 23, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip crash where a dark-colored Olds Cutlass ran a stop sign and hit the left rear side of a motorcycle in the area of East Water and Spring streets on Sept. 10 at 3:36 p.m. The car left the scene driving east on Ash Street. The motorcycle driver laid the bike down and had minor injuries. The area was checked for the suspect’s vehicle, and it was not located.

ASSIST SQUAD: There was a report of male subject not responding on New Haven Road on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. The subject was reportedly intoxicated and refused further treatment from the squad.

A subject was reportedly found barely breathing in a residence on Brentwood Avenue on Sept. 11 at 11:42 a.m. The squad administered Narcan, and the subject became alert. There were no other signs of drug use. The subject was taken to UVMC.

WARRANT: Kylea A. Sawmiller, 20, of Sidney, was picked up on a warrant for theft out of Troy on Sept. 10.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A vehicle on Brice Avenue was egged on Sept. 10 at 9:30 p.m.

CITIZEN ASSIST: An officer assisted a resident with securing a pet pig inside a garage on Camp Street on Sept. 11 at 12:17 a.m. The owner of the pig arrived in town with the pet pig after a domestic situation out of town. The owner was advised to find a new home for the pig in the morning.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a man refusing to leave a residence on Fourth Street on Sept. 11 at 12:26 a.m. He was located and trespassed from the residence.

There was a reported of a disturbance at a residence on Covington Avenue on Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. It was an accidental pepper-spraying incident.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a man trespassing at Dollar General on Looney Road on Sept. 11 at 11:20 a.m. He was located and warned for trespassing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A victim claimed he was assaulted and his vehicle was damaged by a known suspect on Severs Drive on Sept. 11.

MENACING: A man allegedly threatened to burn down a resident’s house on Echo Lake Drive on Sept. 11 a 7:40 p.m. Billy Q. Scarberry, 49, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: A residence on North Main Street was reportedly broken into sometime between Sept. 11-12. Items were reported taken.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a hotel guest on Country Club Road being intoxicated and running around the parking lot yelling as well as banging on the windows of other guests on Sept. 12 at 11:15 p.m. The subject was trespassed from the hotel.

DRUG OFFENSE: A guest at the La Quinta Inn on East Ash Street reportedly damaged the room and left drug paraphernalia in the room on Sept. 13 at 8:51 a.m. John Rodgers, 54, of Olive Hill, Ky., was charged with fifth-degree felony drug abuse and first-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

