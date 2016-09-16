TROY – Nearly 300 middle school students from Piqua Central Intermediate School spent the day at the Miami County Park District’s Lostcreek Reserve on Friday.

The event was the annual Farm Day, sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. A number of Hartzell employees volunteered their time for the event.

Farm Day for Piqua students has been held since the late-1990s. Hartzell Propeller employee Rich Hess. Hess, a tool and dye maker for the company has been with Hartzell for more 45 years. “The Brown family back in the mid-90s, the elder Jim (former CEO Jim Brown, Sr.) realized that there was a need in the community and he wanted to give back to the community, so he started a partnership back with the old South Street School.” said Hess, “And the call went out for ideas for activities.”

Hess suggested a Farm Day. “So, 1997 was our first Farm Day. We did it at my farm for 18 years,” said Hess.

This is the second year that the event has been held at Lostcree Reserve. It is a perfect location as the Miami County Park District headquarters, which is located on the property, once was a working farm belonging to long-time Troy farmer Mark Knoop.

The event has grown during that period. Students see and experience what life is like “down on the farm.” They learn about animals, both wild and domestic that might be found in rural Miami County.

Honey bees and their habitat are among the many aspects learned by the 5th graders.

Students play games such as competing to catch apples suspended from a string. They get “farm” treats such as apple cider and popcorn.

Nikki Ford, a 5th grade teacher at Piqua Central Intermediate School picks up on the most recent history of Farm Day. “Farm Day became a partnership between Hartzell and Bennett. When we combined and became Piqua Central, Hartzell became the fifth-grade business partner. We try to do some of the things that we did in the past, but now, instead of doing Farm Day for 90 kids, we do Farm Day for almost 300. We had to work things out.”

“They get hands on at every station,” said Ford, “trying to figure out a farm works and how it benefits us in our everyday lives, and I think that they take something home with them and it’s a great day for all of them.”

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Dylan Jenkins, Logan Vinson, Jacob Schweitzer, and Collin Wiley, left to right, attempt to bite an apple dangling from a string at the Miami County Park District’s Lostcreek Reserve on Friday. The boys, fifth grade students at Piqua Central Intermediate School, were taking part in the annual Farm Day event sponsored annually by Hartzell Propeller of Piqua. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_091616mju_miamicopark_pcs_farmday.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Dylan Jenkins, Logan Vinson, Jacob Schweitzer, and Collin Wiley, left to right, attempt to bite an apple dangling from a string at the Miami County Park District’s Lostcreek Reserve on Friday. The boys, fifth grade students at Piqua Central Intermediate School, were taking part in the annual Farm Day event sponsored annually by Hartzell Propeller of Piqua. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0270.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0277.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0280.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0281.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0282.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0300.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0312.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0313.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0315.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_0344.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Intermediate School students participate in Farm Day at the Lostcreek Reserve of the Miami County Park District. The event is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller.