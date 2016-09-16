Covington addresses low scores

COVINGTON — The Ohio Department of Education released 2016 school report cards on Thursday, assigning letter grades A through F for performance standards. The report card was a topic of conversation during the Covington Board of Education’s meeting Thursday evening, when Superintendent Gene Gooding as well as the board remained supportive of their district and kept a positive attitude despite low scores.

“As with years past, we will use the data presented to us by the Ohio Department of Education to diagnose any curricular weaknesses that we may have, and we will begin working to correct those weaknesses immediately,” Gooding said. “However, we certainly do not consider the Ohio Department of Education’s ratings to be an accurate reflection of the type of education that our students are receiving.”

Gooding stood by the educational experience of the district and commended the district’s faculty and staff for their work.

“At Covington, we strive to provide our students with a superior, well-rounded education that is in line with our community’s values,” Gooding said. “We provide a caring, supportive, and safe environment for our students to learn, and our staff does an excellent job of preparing our students to be successful in their chosen careers.”

Covington’s component scores on their 2016 report card include:

• Achievement — D

• Gap Closing — F

• K-3 Literacy — D

• Progress — D

• Graduation Rate — A

• Prepared for Success — C

The last time Covington received a report card from the state, the scores were mostly positive, receiving mostly A’s and B’s with the lowest score being a C.

Gooding also read from a statement from Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria in which DeMaria explained, “This year’s report cards and the grades we’re seeing reflect a system in transition. They reflect new tests, high achievement targets, and more challenging expectations. Improvement is happening, and with time, it will begin to show on the report cards.”

“I think they keep moving the finish lines,” Dr. Dean Pond, president of the board, said about the state.

“The future that they have has always been pretty bright,” board member Alex Reck said about Covington students.

Additional grades and other schools’ report cards can be found on the Ohio Department of Education’s website reportcard.education.ohio.gov.

Also during their meeting, the board approved the purchase of a 78-passenger Blue Bird conventional bus with REI camera system from Cardinal Blue Sales in Lima at a cost of $88,152. The district traded in an old bus for a credit of $2,500. The previous bus that was delivered by Myers Equipment was not as ordered and was not accepted.

The board also approved for the Covington FFA to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., from Oct. 19-21. They approved a cost of $250 per student for between 10-15 students.

The board also commended 11th grader Taylor Ray during their student spotlight. Ray was unable to attend the board meeting due to a volleyball game, but High School Principal Josh Long offered many praises.

“She’s a fantastic young lady,” Long said, adding that she is a “super representative” of Covington schools. Ray was most recently Poultry Queen and is also a five-year member of 4-H.

Long added that Ray and her achievements sometimes go unnoticed, and that when he asked her to being in this month’s student spotlight, she asked “What for?”

“She thinks she’s not doing anything special, but she’s a girl I want to have my girl around,” Long said.

