Water line replacement to begin

PIQUA — The City of Piqua’s Cedarbrook Waterline Replacement Project is scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 19. The City entered into a contract with Finfrock Construction Co. Inc., of Covington for this project.

The project will consist of the installation of approximately 850 LF of 8” ductile iron water main along with valves, hydrants, water services, and other miscellaneous appurtances. Work also includes the restoration of excavated areas including concrete, asphalt pavement, and turf markings.

Traffic will be prohibited for the general public due to excavation operations. Local traffic for local residents will be maintained; however, motorists are asked to proceed through all construction areas with caution. It is anticipated that work will be completed by Nov. 30. All work is weather-dependent.