BikeFest ready to roll

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Preparations were in high gear at the Piqua Harley-Davidson dealership on East Ash Street on Thursday afternoon for today’s kick-off of the third annual Piqua BikeFest. Music entertainment, motorcycle demonstrations and hundreds of motorcycles are expected in town over Friday and Saturday.
