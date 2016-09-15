Troy man indicted for securities fraud

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was indicted Tuesday on several felony counts including securities fraud and theft.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, Jeremy Moser from Troy was indicted in the Miami County Court of Common Pleas on one count each of securities fraud, selling an unregistered security and misrepresentation in the sale of securities and one count of grand theft, a felony of the fourth degree.

If convicted on all counts, Moser could face a sentence of more than 16 years in prison.

The indictment stems from allegations that Moser solicited and received $10,000 from an Ohio resident to invest in a startup business, Integrated Tech Solutions (ITS), based in part on misrepresentations that ITS was affiliated with an established business. ITS was never incorporated, and the indictment alleges the investor funds were used for personal expenses.

The case is in the hands of the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

