Piqua police reports highlights

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

FOUND PROPERTY: Found items were turned over to the Piqua Police Department on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

A bicycle was found on Broadway on Sept. 9 at 8:15 p.m. It was placed into police property.

THEFT: A theft at Buckle on East Ash Street was reported on Sept. 8 but occurred sometime between Sept. 6-8. The store provided photos of the alleged suspects.

A resident reported a known person stole her debit card on West High Street and made unauthorized withdrawals on Sept. 8. The complainant also claimed the individual stole a ring, a car, a laptop, and cash.

Medication was reported missing from a residence on Plum Street on Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. It was unknown if it had been misplaced or stolen.

There was a report of a male subject shoplifting from Walmart on Sept. 9 at 2:18 p.m.

A disabled vehicle was reported stolen from a garage on South Street on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

A subject was reportedly caught stealing a bottle of alcohol from Walmart on Sept. 9 at 8:40 p.m. Casey T. Rosengarten, 45, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A purse was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Park Avenue on Sept. 10 between 3-3:45 a.m.

FRAUD: A resident sent $500 to someone claiming to be the IRS on Sept. 8.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An intoxicated male subject reportedly walked into a residence that was not his on East High Street on Sept. 8 at 10:20 p.m. He was given a ride home. Christopher L. Richardson, 39, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Multiple people were reportedly outside of a residence on Brook Street arguing on Sept. 10 at 12:44 a.m. They were warned for disorderly conduct.

There was a report of a disturbance at a residence in the area of Wood and South Downing Streets on Sept. 10 at 4 a.m. Adam B. Schlater, 30, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

DRUG OFFENSE: Casey R. Fields, 35, of Piqua, and Daniel L. Leonard, 46, of Piqua, were each charged with fifth-degree felony permitting drug abuse on Sept. 8 in connection with a drug investigation.

MENACING: A male subject allegedly threatened to damage someone’s car on South Street on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

SUSPICIOUS: Flour was reportedly thrown onto a vehicle on Second Street on Sept. 9 at 12:50 a.m. The suspect drove in a four-door SUV, unknown make or model.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A vehicle’s windshield was reportedly damaged on Maryville Lane sometime overnight between Sept. 8-9.

ASSIST SQUAD: Police assisted the squad with a reportedly intoxicated man lying in the street on North Wayne Street on Sept. 10 at 2:25 a.m. He was taken to UVMC due to a head injury. David A. Helton, 44, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

A woman reported that she fell down and hit her head on North Main Street on Sept. 10 at 4:18 a.m. She was taken to UVMC for an evaluation.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach the writer at (937) 451-3336

