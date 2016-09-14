Posted on by

Never forget


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Retired Covington firefighter Mike O’Donnell stands watch outside the Piqua Fire Station this past weekend during the annual Winan’s To Winan’s half-marathon race and a tribute to fallen firefighters and first responders on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Retired Covington firefighter Mike O’Donnell stands watch outside the Piqua Fire Station this past weekend during the annual Winan’s To Winan’s half-marathon race and a tribute to fallen firefighters and first responders on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Retired Covington firefighter Mike O’Donnell stands watch outside the Piqua Fire Station this past weekend during the annual Winan’s To Winan’s half-marathon race and a tribute to fallen firefighters and first responders on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MU2_9451-2.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Retired Covington firefighter Mike O’Donnell stands watch outside the Piqua Fire Station this past weekend during the annual Winan’s To Winan’s half-marathon race and a tribute to fallen firefighters and first responders on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
comments powered by Disqus