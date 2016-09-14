Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

TRESPASSING: A complainant wanted a subject warned for trespassing on a property on Park Avenue after an allegedly physical altercation on Sept. 7 at 9:20 a.m.

FOUND PROPERTY: A bicycle was found at Rally’s Hamburgers on North College Street on Sept. 7 at 10:14 a.m. It was taken in police custody.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A subject was reportedly refusing to get out a vehicle that was being towed by a repossession company on South Downing Street on Sept. 7 at 11:45 a.m. The subject eventually cooperated and got out of the vehicle.

WARRANT: Piqua officers assisted the Miami County Sheriff’s Office with executing a search warrant at a residence on South Wayne Street on Sept. 7 at 1:22 p.m.

ASSAULT: A complainant reported getting assaulted at a residence on South Street on Sept. 7 at 1:37 p.m. Tamara J. Parker, 52, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A female suspect reportedly stole an unknown amount of shoes from Shoe Sensation on East Ash Street on Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The city of Piqua utilities office reported a theft of service being made on Second Street on Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

A complainant reported noticing several items missing from his storage unit on Robert M. Davis Parkway. They allegedly went missing sometime between Sept. 1-7.

A vehicle was reported stolen on South Street. It went missing sometime between Aug. 25-Sept. 6.

Items reportedly stolen on Aug. 26 were found at a local pawn shop on Sept. 7. Douglas E. Baker, II, 28, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

AGGRAVATED MENACING: A complainant reported a male juvenile spitting on and threatening him on Young Street on Sept. 7 at 4:40 p.m. The complainant also believed the juvenile stole his prescription medicine. The juvenile was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing. The juvenile was incarcerated at the West Central Detention Facility per Juvenile Probation.

INFORMATION: A caller reported her son had been in a physical altercation with another male at Piqua Central Intermediate on Sept. 7. The victim was reportedly injured but would not say who was involved in the altercation.

DISTURBANCE: A suspect allegedly threw a pop bottle at a victim at Family Dollar on West High Street on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. Danial J. Bancroft, 50, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence in connection with this incident.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: Neighbors on Linden Avenue were reportedly fighting over a vehicle partially parked in a driveway on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. They both said that they were not afraid of each other, and an officer advised that they would both be charged if they got into a fight.

A caller reported a disturbance at a residence on Broadway Street on Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. The involved parties were reportedly arguing over parking.

