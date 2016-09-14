Corvette club donates to Bethany Center

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Tom Lillicrap, representing the Miami Valley Corvette Club, presents a check to Wilma Earls of The Bethany Center in the amount of $500 on Wednesday. The donation is from proceeds of the club’s annual car show that was held earlier this summer.
