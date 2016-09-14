Posted on by

Corvette club donates to Bethany Center


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tom Lillicrap, representing the Miami Valley Corvette Club, presents a check to Wilma Earls of The Bethany Center in the amount of $500 on Wednesday. The donation is from proceeds of the club’s annual car show that was held earlier this summer.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Tom Lillicrap, representing the Miami Valley Corvette Club, presents a check to Wilma Earls of The Bethany Center in the amount of $500 on Wednesday. The donation is from proceeds of the club’s annual car show that was held earlier this summer.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tom Lillicrap, representing the Miami Valley Corvette Club, presents a check to Wilma Earls of The Bethany Center in the amount of $500 on Wednesday. The donation is from proceeds of the club’s annual car show that was held earlier this summer.
http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_091416mju_bethanycenter_donation.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Tom Lillicrap, representing the Miami Valley Corvette Club, presents a check to Wilma Earls of The Bethany Center in the amount of $500 on Wednesday. The donation is from proceeds of the club’s annual car show that was held earlier this summer.
comments powered by Disqus