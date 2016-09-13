Pair arrested at hotel for solicitation

TROY — Police arrested two women for alleged soliciting at a Troy hotel following an investigation on Tuesday.

According to Troy Police Department Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, Kellee Spangenberger, 28, of Troy, was charged with soliciting and fifth-degree possession of drugs, which were Percocet. She was arraigned in court on Tuesday. Her bond was set for $5,500.

Kimberly Moore, 36, of Christiansburg, was charged with complicity to solicit, fifth-degree possession of cocaine, and possession of drug abuse instruments. She was arraigned on the charged on Tuesday. Her bond was set at $5,500.

Troy police detectives arrested the women at the Residence Inn following an investigation into information found on Backpage.com, an online classifieds site.

Officers arrested Spangenberger inside the hotel lobby after several text messages regarding sexually-related services were exchanged. Moore was arrested in the parking lot.

Kunkleman said soliciting in the city of Troy is not a common charge.

“It’s something we are paying attention to,” he said.

On Sept. 7, Spangenberger was the driver who struck the Wendy’s restaurant on Archer Drive. Two children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Toxicology reports are still pending in that case, Kunkleman said.

Suspect drove car into Wendy’s last week

By Melanie Yingst

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected]

