Man allegedly pistol-whips victim

PIQUA — A man was taken into custody over the weekend after being accused of pistol-whipping one person and threatening another with a handgun.

The incident reportedly took place on the 600 block of North College Street on Saturday around noon, when there was a report of a man threatening people in a residence. Logan D. Ford, 24, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree felonious assault, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, and first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

The investigation is still ongoing, but according to Miami County Municipal Court records, the Piqua Police Department obtained a search warrant to search a home for the weapon used in this incident. The weapon believed to have been used, a Colt .45 handgun, was reportedly recovered. The handgun was also loaded when it was found.

Ford is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on a total of $176,000 bond.

Thomas L. Pack, 19, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant this weekend for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing. Pack is accused of acting menacing with a gun earlier this month on Camp Street, after which a warrant for his arrest was issued.

According to court records, Pack allegedly lifted up his shirt to reveal a black pistol tucked into the waistband of his pants and glared at the victims. Pack reportedly did this twice.

Pack was released on his own recognizance with the order to not have contact with the victims.

In June, Pack was sentenced to two years of community control for third-degree felony robbery. In October 2015, Pack attempted to steal a Four Loko beer from Ulbrich’s Market and then tried to strike a clerk when the employee stopped him.

