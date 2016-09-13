West End survey presentation set

PIQUA — Now that the West End Piqua Historic Buildings Survey is complete, AmeriCorps worker Dana Cress will present her findings at the Piqua Library on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. This program is open to the public. Anyone with an interest in historic architecture, or the homes of the area, is encouraged to attend.

Historic buildings in Piqua’s West End were surveyed over the last year. Buildings 50 years or older that still retained the majority of their original materials were documented and researched in an effort to create a comprehensive architectural survey of the area. The survey boundaries were: Park Avenue to the north; Water Street to the south; the hydraulic canal to the west; and College Street to the east.

The process included photographing the property, describing the building in architectural terms, researching the construction and history of the building, and identifying additions and changes made to the structure over time. AmeriCorps worker Dana Cress spent many hours at the Auditor’s office in Troy, researching deeds and tax information on each historic building.

With the survey complete, the information collected will be added to the Ohio History Connection’s I-form database – available for use by researchers and historians. Hard copies of each house’s report will be kept at the Piqua Library in the Local History Department.

Based at the Piqua Public Library, researcher Dana Cress has a Master of Arts in History. After graduation from college, Cress volunteered with the Ohio History Service Corps in the Historic Preservation division. ServeOhio – Ohio’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism – administers the AmeriCorps grant that funded the project. Cress intends to return to the library for a second year of service, working in a new area of town, along Park Avenue.

Cress notes area highlights including: A brick schoolhouse (now a home) that was once the segregated school for African Americans in Piqua. There was also a home that was converted from an old fire station. Many homes displayed a variety of High Victorian styles.