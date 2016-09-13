Covington High School gets into the spirit

COVINGTON — The Covington community will be celebrating Homecoming earlier this year with some changes, in part due to the demolition of the old elementary and middle school buildings.

“The parade route is changing because of the awesome new building we have, and the demolition of the old buildings,” Covington High School student council adviser Marti Cain said.

“Safety is the most important thing. Last year, we had a couple of almost near-accidents on Renwick, so we avoided Renwick and we made it so the floats come back around in front of the softball field, so that way they’re not emptying out into the busy part of the street.”

This year’s parade route will start at the high school. Floats will drive down Chestnut Street, take a left onto Grant Street, another left onto Maple Street, and the parade will end at Smith Field. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

In addition to the parade and the homecoming game, the community is invited out to a community pep rally today at 7 p.m. at Smith Field. In the event of rain, the pep rally will be moved to the high school gymnasium. All fall sports teams, from the Little Buccs football players up through the high school teams, will be introduced, as well as the homecoming court. The homecoming king will be crowned at the pep rally, and the queen will be crowned at Friday’s pregame ceremony.

This year’s candidates for king are Kenny Atkinson, Nathan Blei, Lance Miller, Josh Sowers and Deron White. The candidates for queen are Allison Angle, Lexie Long, Kara Schaffer, Savanna Schaurer and Rachel York.

The theme of this year’s homecoming is “Dance by the Ocean” and the high school will be holding a spirit week with different themes each day. Students are asked to participate and will be entered into a drawing for Subway gift cards for doing so.

With homecoming taking place two weeks ahead of schedule, planning for the event started at the end of last May. Returning student council members came up with the theme and spent their summer planning accordingly.

“Some people started creating decorations and ideas of what we could do for the dance, and to help us get a jump start for the dance this year,” senior and Co-President Nathan Blei said.

“We have the beach theme, and that’s more colorful,” senior and Co-President Anna Dunn said. “We’ve had ‘city’ and ‘roaring ’20s’ and ‘outer space’ themes that have all been dark, so this year we’re like, ‘Let’s do something nice and bright,’ so the beach theme is different.”

The dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8-11 p.m. in the new school gymnasium and is open to Covington students in grades 9-12. Tickets to attend are $10 and can be purchased before school, during lunch, or after school in the office up until Sept. 16.

By Blythe Alspaugh For the Daily Call

