Leadership Academy scholarships available

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s Academy for Community Leadership (the Academy) in partnership with The Paul G. Duke Foundation begins its 14th program of classes on Jan. 18, for those who serve as members and executive directors of not-for-profit boards. The classes are designed to help individuals make a difference on their boards and in their communities.

Edison State Community College hosts the 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. sessions set for Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, and May 24. The popular Academy attracted a full class of students last year and graduated those individuals in May.

Applications to participate in the program are currently being accepted. Partial scholarships may be available for individuals to join the Academy, and the subsequent graduation in May. The scholarship application deadline is Oct. 7.

Course material is based on the book, “The Board Members Guide,” which highlights, the individual and the board; the work of the board; leadership of the board; and the board and the community.

Dr. Richard Adams of Troy, Shirley Magoteaux of Versailles, Virginia Matz of Sidney, Cheryl Stiefel-Francis of Piqua, and Judy Westerheide of Sidney authored the book. Patricia Robinson of Troy acted through the Paul G. Duke Foundation to help produce the book.

Lorna Swisher, Executive Director of Main Street Piqua, is the Academy’s lead course facilitator for the 2017 class. She and guests will offer participants their expertise on a variety of topics including the recruitment of board members, institutional budgeting, board evaluation, and community awareness and collaboration.

Those interested in becoming involved in this kind of public service are also encouraged to participate.

The mission of the Academy is to strengthen not-for-profit organizations by providing quality educational and training opportunities designed to develop more effective directors, leaders, board members, staff and volunteers of not-for-profit organizations.

The registration form and scholarship application for the Academy for Community Leadership class are available online at www.edisonohio.edu/academy. For more information, call Julie Slattery at (937) 778-7805 or email [email protected]

Application deadline Oct. 7