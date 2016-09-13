Springfield man wanted for felonious assault

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office are still searching for the suspect involved in a trailer park stabbing incident on Sunday.

Edward Shoffner, 31, of Springfield, fled the scene after he allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old male in the stomach around 8 p.m. Sunday in the A & R Reck Trailer park in the 4000 block of State Route 40, Tipp City.

The victim was transported to Grandview Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the victim claimed Shoffner called him over to his vehicle to talk. An argument ensued and the victim was stabbed once in the abdomen area. Shoffner had fled the scene in a 1995 Chrysler sedan bearing Ohio registration GUY 7749. Detectives notified area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Shoffner.

An arrest warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Shoffner. He is currently at large. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts please contact local law enforcement. Anonymous tips can also be left on the Miami County Sheriff’s Office website, www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1.

http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SHOFFNER-EDWARD.jpg

Edward Shoffner, 31, of Springfield, still at-large