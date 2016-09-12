Sidney man sentenced to one year in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — A Sidney man who fled from Ohio State Patrol troopers was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison for failure to comply in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Judge Christopher Gee sentenced Jeromy Miller, 40, of Sidney, to serve the year in prison after putting motorists lives in danger as well as his son who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Gee also suspended Miller’s license for three years.

Miami County assistant prosecutor Janna Parker requested a prison sentence for Miller due to many motorists, as well as his son, who were in danger due to Miller’s actions.

Miller entered a plea of guilty through a bill of information last month. In a plea agreement with state prosecutors, Miller’s original charge of third degree felony fleeing and eluding was reduced to a fourth degree felony and the fifth degree felony drug possession was dropped.

According to the Ohio State Patrol report, on Feb. 23 around 8:45 p.m., a motorist called 9-1-1 to report Miller’s erratic driving on northbound Interstate 75 near Troy. Miller was observed “weaving heavily within its lane of travel” as troopers attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop near the Shelby and Miami County lines. Miller continued to drive erratically, changing lanes and traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Miller’s vehicle eventually pulled over in Shelby County near the Vandemark Road exit. Miller exited the truck, jumped a fence and ran into a wooded area. Marijuana and cocaine were discovered inside the vehicle. Miller’s teenage son, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, also ran after his father into the wooded area at the time of the incident, but returned to the vehicle before a relative picked him up.

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

