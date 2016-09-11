VIDEO: Covington dedicates new K-8 school building

COVINGTON — Covington schools dedicated their new K-8 school building on Sunday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and numerous thanks to the community and those involved in the project.

The new K-8 school building project was co-funded by the the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC). Its total cost — including its multiple phases, such as engineering and construction — was approximately $19 million. The Covington school district approved a 3.89-mill levy and a 0.25 percent income tax in May 2013 in order to fund the $9 million portion of the project for which the district was responsible. That portion included $8 million for the newly constructed PK-8 school and $1 million for the renovations at the high school.

Sam Wildow | Daily Call Mayor Ed McCord of Covington (center left) and Dr. Dean Pond (center right), president of the Covington Board of Education, chuckle between Elementary Principal Rick Fry (far left) and Covington Schools Superintendent Gene Gooding (far right) after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially dedicating the new Covington K-8 School on Sunday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_For-the-web-3.jpg Sam Wildow | Daily Call Mayor Ed McCord of Covington (center left) and Dr. Dean Pond (center right), president of the Covington Board of Education, chuckle between Elementary Principal Rick Fry (far left) and Covington Schools Superintendent Gene Gooding (far right) after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially dedicating the new Covington K-8 School on Sunday.