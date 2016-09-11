Piqua man stabbed behind Troy bar

TROY — A Piqua man is currently hospitalized for multiple stab wounds he suffered during an altercation with a Troy man behind a downtown bar early Sunday morning.

Joshua Crumpler, 26, of Piqua, was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds he sustained in the early morning assault.

A Miami Valley Hospital representative could only confirm that Crumpler is a patient and was unable to provide his current health condition Sunday afternoon.

According to Troy Police Department’s Sgt. Richard Gumerlock, the incident was reported at 12:54 a.m. Sunday. Crumpler, and Codie Frock, 23, of Troy, were involved in an altercation in the alley behind The Tavern bar in downtown Troy. Frock is currently incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Frock has been charged with second-degree felonious assault. Troy Police detectives are still investigating the incident. The weapon used in the incident was not disclosed by police. Frock will be arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday.

Codie Frock, 23, of Troy, charged with assault