Boonshoft to offer cancer symposium

PIQUA – The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Division of Surgical Oncology is offering a symposium about comprehensive cancer care from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road.

The free symposium, “Surgical Oncology: The Surgeons’ Role in Comprehensive Cancer Care,” is for physicians, obstetrician-gynecologists, gastroenterologists, oncologists and surgeons. Dinner will be included.

Minia Hellan, M.D., medical director for Robotic Surgical Oncology and associate professor of surgery; James R. Ouellette, D.O., director of the Division of Surgical Oncology and associate professor of surgery; and Rebecca Tuttle, M.D., assistant director of the surgery residency program at Kettering Medical Center and assistant professor of surgery, will discuss liver and breast cancer treatment, robotics and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy.

Wright State University (WSU) is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. WSU designates this Live Activity for a maximum of 2 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)TM. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

For more information, go to medicine.wright.edu/oncology-symposium. To register for the symposium, contact Kayla Mieczkowski at [email protected] or (937) 531-0294.

