Dealing with disaster

TIPP CITY – First responders from around the area participated in a full-scale hazardous material exercise in Tipp City on Saturday morning.

The exercise, a simulated hazardous material leak from a semi-trailer, has been on the planning table for months. Ken Artz and Jim Bowell of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, along with assistance from Ohio, and surrounding county’s, EMA, watched the “drama” unfold as the emergency exercise took place in real time at the BASF facility on Park Avenue.

Staging for the event took place at the Tipp City Electric facility on 6th Street.

Full-time firefighters and part-time volunteer firefighters joined seamlessly, just as they would in a real-life scenario, to bring the “situation” to a successful conclusion.

A shelter was setup several blocks away where those who were “evacuated” from their homes could take shelter and seek medical treatment should they be exposed to the “leaking” chemicals.

Participants in the exercise included Miami County EMA, Tipp City Fire Department, Tipp City Police Department, Tipp City EMS, Troy Fire Department, Ohio EMA, Miami County RACES, Red Cross of the Northern Miami Valley, Upper Valley Medical Center, Vandalia Fire Department, Union Township Life Squad, Miami County LEPC, Laura Fire Department, Ludlow Falls Fire Department, Miami County Communications Center, Ohio EPA, Miami County Public Health, Miami Valley Hospital, and the Piqua Fire Department.

Following the two-hour exercise, a “hot-wash” session was held to present observations and suggestions regarding the event.

The training scenario: A Fed Ex truck containing a toxic chemical has been damaged, with the toxic substance leaking. A Tipp City officer who is first on the scene is overcome by substance and is down, as is the driver of the truck. First responders must identify the chemical, evacuate the area, and SAFELY, effect the rescue of victims.