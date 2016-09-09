Wheels retired

Anthony Weber | Civitas Media

Volunteers, including Mitch Raterman, help staff from the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District during the Miami County Tire Recycling Day on Thursday at the Miami County Fairgrounds. According to Linda Raterman of the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District, more than 12,000 tires have been collected since 2007 during the scheduled recycle days. A tire recycle drop-off is typically scheduled at least once a year.