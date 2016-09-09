Crash under investigation

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigate a three-vehicle crash on South Walnut Street in Fletcher on Friday afternoon. Troopers along with the Fletcher Fire Department and Johnson Twp. Life Squad responded to the crash that occurred around 1:30 p.m. One person was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. One lane of S. Walnut was closed for about an hour. The crash remains under investigation.