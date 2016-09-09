Lehman Homecoming game, dance set

SIDNEY — The Lehman Homecoming Football Game and Dance will take place Sept. 15-18. The festivities will begin on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., with a dedication of the softball field and fall sports pep rally followed by a bonfire. Food will be available that evening.

On Friday, we will begin with the Homecoming Parade and Football Game at our second “Under the Lights” game at Lehman Catholic High School. The parade will begin at 6:15 p.m. followed by the football game against Upper Scioto Valley; at 7 p.m. Lehman has always played their games at the Sidney or Piqua stadiums; this homecoming celebration will mark the second varsity football game ever to be played on the Lehman field.

This year’s Grand Marshall, as selected by the Senior Class is, Father James Riehle. Fr. Riehle is a 1991 graduate of Archbishop Moeller High School located in Cincinnati. Fr. Riehle holds degrees from Bowling Green State University, Xavier University and Mount St. Mary’s Seminary of the West. His teaching load includes a freshmen Scripture class and a vocations class for the upperclassmen. He also serves as the school chaplain at Lehman Catholic.

The 2016 Senior Queen Candidates are:

• Lexi Caulfield, daughter of Matt and Lynette Caulfield, of Piqua;

• Sidney Chapman, daughter of Lowell and Michelle Chapman, of Sidney;

• Katie Edwards, daughter of John and Heather Edwards, of Sidney;

• Hannah Fogt, daughter of Andrew and Shelley Fogt, of Sidney;

• Kara Gillman, daughter of Kevin and Kathy Gillman, of Sidney;

• Kaitrin O’Leary, daughter of David and Emily O’Leary, of Sidney;

• Liz Pax, daughter of Dennis and Kris Pax, of Piqua;

• Theresa Schmiesing, daughter of Kevin and Anne Schmiesing, of Sidney.

The 2016 The Senior King Candidates are:

• Eli Baker, son of Cliff and Karen Baker of Piqua;

• Seth Brown, son of Alice Brown, of Sidney;

• Jacob Earhart, son of Jeff and Kelly Earhart, of Piqua;

• John-Henry Frantz, son of John and Julia Frantz, of Sidney;

• Ethan Neu, son of Justin and Emily Neu, of Sidney;

• Parker Riley, son of David and Jackie Riley, of Sidney;

• Jacob Schmiesing, son of Greg and Christina Schmiesing, of Sidney;

• Isaiah Winhoven, son of Carrie Winhoven, of Greenville.

Each member of the homecoming court will be introduced during pre-game ceremonies, then the 2016 homecoming queen and king will be announced. This year’s king and queen will reign over the Homecoming Dance, which will be held at the high school on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8:30-11:30 p.m. This year’s them is a luau.

The students are reminded to follow the dress code and guidelines for dances as outlined in the student handbook on pages 17-18. The administration does reserve the right to refuse admission to students who are not properly or modestly dressed.

The school will also be using a breathalyzer for random testing at the dance. This device was purchased with Title IV – Safe and Drug-Free School money by Lehman’s SAAC (Substance Abuse Advisory Committee).

On Sunday, we will be celebrating Mass for our families and alumni. Please join us and our celebrant Father Earl Fernandez at 11 a.m. at the school.

Provided photo The 2016 Lehman Catholic Homecoming court is made up of: row 1, left to right: Lexi Caulfield, Sidney Chapman, Katie Edwards, Hannah Fogt. Row 2, left to right: Kara Gillman, Kaitrin O'Leary, Liz Pax, and Theresa Schmiesing. Row 3, left to right: Eli Baker, Seth Brown, Jacob Earhart, John-Henry Frantz. Row 4, left to right: Ethan Neu, Parker Riley, Jacob Schmiesing, and Isaiah Winhoven.