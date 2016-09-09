PIQUA — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Piqua Police Department worked together to get an alleged drug dealer off the streets this week.

On Wednesday, the two departments arrested Alonzo L.C. Williams, 24, of Piqua, for trafficking in drugs. The arrest stemmed from an undercover drug investigation in which evidence was obtained to present multiple counts of trafficking in heroin to the Miami County Prosecutor.

“Between both agencies, we were able to make some buys of heroin off him,” Chief Deputy Dave Duchak of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said. Williams allegedly sold suspected heroin to the Piqua area.

“We’d describe him as a street-level dealer,” Duchak said.

Duchak emphasized that local law enforcement agencies still need the public to continue working with them and providing them with tips on potential drug activity that they witness or know about.

“We need that partnership with the public to keep giving us information,” Duchak said.

Duchak also noted that the credit for this arrest and other drug trafficking arrests go to all of the local law enforcement agencies working together.

“All the credit goes to all the detectives throughout the county,” Duchak said, noting local police departments and the sheriff’s office. “They’re all working together to share this information to combat this problem as best we can.”

Williams is currently facing two counts of trafficking in drugs, but more charges are expected to be filed. For one incident, Williams was reportedly found on the 400 block of Wood Street with a small baggie of six suspected heroin capsules and two loose capsules with brown residue in them. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, tests results from the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab showed that the capsules actually tested positive for Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a prescription narcotic generally used to relieve pain for surgery patients. It can also cause life-threatening respiratory distress when mixed with alcohol or taken in large doses. It is reportedly a hundred times more potent than pure heroin and 80 times stronger than morphine.

Williams was charged with third-degree felony trafficking in drugs in connection with that incident, as it took place within 1,000 feet of a school, Piqua Catholic.

Williams was arraigned on Thursday. He is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on a total of $110,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for Williams is scheduled for Sept. 14.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336

