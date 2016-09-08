Commissioners OK annexation

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved the annexation of several acres of land and met with the sheriff’s office at their meeting Thursday afternoon.

The board approved the annexation of approximately 4.5 acres of right of way from Monroe Township to Tipp City, as part of the city’s reconstruction of County Road 25-A.

The city, in conjunction with the county and the township, widened and upgraded South County Road 25-A from State Route 571 to Evanston Road.

The city obtained right of way in order to proceed with the first phase of the project, Assistant City Manager Brad Vath told the board. The first phase has been completed and work will resume next year on the second phase.

“This annexation will bring all of the right of way into Tipp City to help facilitate the provision of services by the City of Tipp City, for example police, fire and EMS, snow plowing, etc.,” Vath said.

The commissioners also met with Chief Deputy Dave Duchak to discuss hiring a part-time clerk to handle concealed carry applications.

Sheriff Charles Cox has requested the new hire in order to expedite CCW process and shorten the wait time for permits, Duchak said.

A certain portion of CCW application fees goes into a fund managed by the Sheriff, which could be used to hire a part time clerk.

“The account has matured enough to the point where it would be self-sustaining for him to be able to bring on a part time CCW clerk,” Duchak added.

The commissioners requested more information about the fund and the proposed position, with Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien adding that he is not opposed to the creation of the position.

In other business, the board approved the purchase and installation of two steel overhead garage doors for the county animal shelter. The cost is not to exceed $2,650.

The commissioners also certified unpaid sewer rates and charges for placement on the property tax list. These unpaid fees, including penalties, will be collected in the same manner as taxes.

By Cecilia Fox [email protected]

Reach reporter Cecilia Fox at [email protected]

Reach reporter Cecilia Fox at [email protected]