Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Joshua T. Lee, 35, of Piqua, was taken into custody on Sept. 7 for second-degree felonious assault and first-degree misdemeanor menacing for an incident reported on June 19 at approximately 2:40 a.m. According to police reports, Lee is accused of punching another man in the face in the parking lot outside of Z’s Food and Spirits on Wayne Street. The victim reportedly had to undergo surgery on his jaw. Lee is also accused of threatening to kill two women after the reported incident.

Lee is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on a total of $12,500 bond.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A resident reported an intoxicated man was out of control and hit him on McKinley Avenue on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. The victim did not pursue charges and just wanted the man to leave him.

A subject reported being punched by a neighbor on W. Water Street on Sept. 4 at 7:55 p.m. Robert B. Rodeffer, 43, of Piqua, was cited with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

A resident reported two men passed out on his porch on E. Water Street on Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. Both subjects were allegedly highly intoxicated. Family members came to pick them up.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A caller reported that another vehicle had backed into her vehicle on S. Downing Street on Sept. 4 at 8:43 p.m.

A hit skip accident was reported on N. College Street on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m.

FORGERY: Robert R. Johnson, II, 38, of Sidney, was charged with three counts of fifth-degree felony forgery and three counts of first-degree misdemeanor complicity on Sept. 2. The charges are in connection with an incident that took place in Dec. 2015 on the 400 block of S. Wayne Street. The case was originally filed in March.

THEFT: An iPad was reported stolen from a residence on Weber Street on Sept. 5 between 7-9:50 a.m.

A vehicle was reportedly broken into on Covington Avenue overnight between Sept. 4-5.

A woman was reportedly caught shoplifting at Ulbrich’s Market on Sept. 5 at 10:40 a.m. Hannah E. Wood, 18, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident. She also reportedly had a warrant out for her arrest.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of an unruly juvenile on W. Parkway Drive on Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. Three juveniles were reportedly charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

ASSAULT: There was a report of a disturbance between two men and two women on McKinley Avenue on Sept. 5 at 5:38 p.m. One subject was allegedly struck with a stick and another with a beer can, according to police reports. One subject was arrested on a warrant. Philip T. Howard, 22, of Piqua, and Gregory E. Howery, 29, of Piqua, were each charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

Lee http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Joshua-Lee-CMYK.jpg Lee

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

To contact the Piqua Police Department: The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information. To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Reach the writer at (937) 451-3336

Reach the writer at (937) 451-3336